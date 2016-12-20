Alleged sex abuse victim recants but judge dismisses her testimony

December 20, 2016

A 15-year-old girl who accused her relative, a Santa Maria youth basketball coach, of molesting her over the course of multiple years took to the witness stand Monday and recanted her story. Nonetheless, a judge ruled the alleged victim’s testimony was not credible, and there is enough evidence for the case to go to trial. [KSBY]

Ramoan Blackmon, 37, is accused of hugging and kissing the girl, as well as touching her bottom, breasts and vagina. The abuse allegedly began when the alleged victim was 11 or 12.

Blackmon reportedly moved in with the teen’s mother in 2013, and the couple married in July 2015.

In 2004, Blackmon was accused of oral copulation and sex with a minor, as well as dissuading a witness. He pleaded guilty to a lesser misdemeanor charge, which was then dropped in 2011.

On Nov. 16, the teen notified her school counselor and then police about the abuse she allegedly suffered. Officers arrested Blackmon and booked him into the Santa Barbara County Jail.

On Monday, the alleged victim testified during a preliminary hearing that she made up the allegations in order to receive attention. She cried while recanting her story. At one point, the teen also put her head down on her arm while on the witness stand.

When pressed by the prosecution, the teen said multiple times that she could not remember certain events. The alleged victim testified she was not pressured to change her story.

Blackmon, too, cried during the testimony.

When the judge ruled that the victim’s testimony was not credible, he said he took into account all of the circumstances, including the teen’s demeanor.

Blackmon is due back in court on Jan. 3. He remains in jail with his bail set at $100,000.