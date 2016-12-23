Driver who killed triathlete was on the phone, suit alleges

A lawsuit filed by the family of triathlete Bridget Dawson alleges the driver who struck and killed the champion competitor was on the phone at the time of the crash. [Tribune]

Phone records show Oceano resident Lisa Smith, 53, was was speaking with her employer, Dignity Health, according to the lawsuit. Assistant District Attorney Lee Cunningham also confirmed cellular records showed Smith was using the phone at the approximate time of the crash.

On July 14, shortly before 7 p.m., Smith’s car drifted onto the shoulder of Highway 227 and struck Dawson, 58, who was riding a bicycle. Dawson was pronounced dead less than an hour later at Sierra Vista Regional Medical Center.

Initially, investigators said they did not believe Smith was texting or on the phone at the time of the accident. But, Smith was later charged with a single misdemeanor count of vehicular manslaughter. The criminal case is ongoing, and Smith is due back in court on Jan. 9.

Relatives of Dawson are suing Smith, as well as Dignity Health.

The lawsuit does not specify whether Smith initiated or received the call that allegedly prompted the crash. Also, it is not clear with whom Smith was speaking.

French Hospital, which is owned by Dignity Health, reportedly refused to provide any information to CHP investigators about Smith’s alleged phone call.

Dawson was a champion triathlete who led her age group in the 2012 World Championships in Auckland, New Zealand. She also won at the U.S. Duathlon Championships from 2013 to 2016. Dawson had been a competitive rider and racer for 31 years, according to the lawsuit.

The triathlete was married to Scott Dawson, the former dean of Cal Poly’s Orfalea College of Business. Scott Dawson left Cal Poly in October to move back to the couple’s previous home state of Oregon.

Dawson’s family is seeking damages to cover lost financial support and funeral expenses, as well as the loss of Bridget Dawson’s love and companionship. Court hearings in the civil case are not due to begin until April.