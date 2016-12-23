Grover Beach identifies officer involved in dog attack

December 22, 2016

The Grover Beach Police Department has identified the owner of a dog that attacked two people last week, killing a 64-year-old man, as Officer Alex Geiger. He is currently on paid administrative leave while the attack is investigated.

Last week, two of the Geiger’s dogs got loose and his Belgian Malinois attacked David Fear, 64, and Betty Long, 85, in Long’s front yard. Fear died on Friday from his injuries.

Geiger has been with the Grover Beach Police Department since September. In 2012 and 2013, Geiger worked as a deputy for the Kings County Sheriff’s Department.

Geiger released the following statement on Thursday.

“I can’t begin to imagine the pain and sadness that the families of Mr. David Fear and Ms. Betty Long are going through as a result of this tragic incident,” Geiger wrote. “I know my words cannot change what happened, but I wish to express my sympathies and prayers to the Fear family during this difficult time. I am also praying for Ms. Betty Long and her family and I wish her a speedy recovery.”

In addition, the Grover Beach Police Officers Association also released a statement:

“Over the last few days, the Grover Beach Police Officers Association has been trying to process this tragic and unusual incident that occurred in our community. We are deeply saddened for the families of Ms. Betty Long and the death of Mr. David Fear and our condolences go out to everyone involved.”

Multiple agencies are investigating the attack with San Luis Obispo Animal Services taking the lead on the dog attack and the coroner heading the death investigation. The Belgian Malinois who attacked the man and woman has been euthanized.