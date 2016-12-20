Grover Beach officer on paid administrative leave

December 19, 2016

The Grover Beach Police Department has placed the officer who owned a dog that attacked two people last week, killing a 64-year-old man, on paid administrative leave.

On Tuesday, two of the officer’s dogs got loose and the officer’s Belgian Malinois attacked David Fear, 64, and Betty Long, 85, in Long’s front yard. Fear died on Friday from his injuries.

Sources said the 2-year-old Belgian Malinois had been trained as a K-9 officer in the Valley, but stopped working as a police dog when his trainer got a job with the Grover Beach Police Department. Investigators are not disclosing the name of the officer or additional information about the dog.

Multiple agencies are investigating the attack with San Luis Obispo Animal Services taking the lead on the dog attack and the coroner heading the death investigation. The Belgian Malinois has been euthanized.