Major injuries suffered in Los Osos crash
December 19, 2016
One person suffered major injuries in a crash on Sunday on Clark Valley Road in Los Osos.
In the afternoon, a truck crashed into a tree and rolled down an embankment.
Responders transported one person, who suffered major injuries, to a local hospital. A second person had minor injuries.
It is unclear what caused the driver to lose control of the truck. A CHP investigation is ongoing.
