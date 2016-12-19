Major injuries suffered in Los Osos crash

December 19, 2016

One person suffered major injuries in a crash on Sunday on Clark Valley Road in Los Osos.

In the afternoon, a truck crashed into a tree and rolled down an embankment.

Responders transported one person, who suffered major injuries, to a local hospital. A second person had minor injuries.

It is unclear what caused the driver to lose control of the truck. A CHP investigation is ongoing.