Man killed in crash near Arroyo Grande identified

December 28, 2016

The California Highway Patrol has identified the motorcyclist killed in a crash near Arroyo Grande on Christmas Day as Fabian Hernandez-Americano, 27, of Santa Maria.

Shortly before 4 p.m., Hernandez-Americano was traveling with three other motorcyclists on Los Berros Road when he crashed into the back of one of his friend’s motorcycles. Hernandez-Americano loss control of his bike, hit a curb and was ejected.

Responders pronounced Hernandez-Americano dead at the scene.

The driver of the other bike suffered minor injuries. Both men were wearing helmets.

It is not yet known if drugs or alcohol were factors in the crash. An investigation is ongoing.