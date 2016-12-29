Missing camper found dead in rural SLO County
December 29, 2016
Following an extensive search, San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s personnel found the body of a missing 50-year-old man near a rural campground east of San Luis Obispo.
The sheriff’s office has identified the man as Michael Tyson Fontenot. The sheriff’s coroner unit is investigating Fontenot’s death, but foul play is not suspected.
On Dec. 19, a person dropped off Fontenot at the Rinconada trailhead with the expectation that the 50-year-old man would stay at Sulphur Pots Campground for a week before meeting up again. When the individual returned to the trailhead on Monday, Fontenot did not show up, according to a sheriff’s office news release.
On Tuesday, the individual called the sheriff’s office, which sent deputies and search and rescue personnel to the area. A helicopter accompanied crews, and the sheriff’s posse and air squadron later joined the search.
After failing to locate Fontenot on Tuesday, search and rescue personnel found his body near Sulphur Pots Campground on Wednesday.
The National Forest Service, Cal Fire and the San Luis Obispo County Parks system also provided assistance during the search.
Check out Michael Fontenot’s facebook page https://www.facebook.com/michael.fontenot.12. One comment made said that he was recently told to leave Transitions in SLO, even though he had suffered two seizures the day before.
He obviously wasn’t a happy camper if he always had to be found, maybe he should have practiced in his backyard.
SLOStringer reported that Michael Fontenot as having needed the services of SLO Search and Rescue a couple months back. What’s the deal here?
Mute point now