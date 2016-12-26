Monning, Cunningham push for water board loan to Paso Robles

December 26, 2016

In a display of bipartisanship, Central Coast representatives Democratic State Senator Bill Monning and Republican Assemblyman Jordan Cunningham are asking the State Water Resources Control Board to hurry up and approve funding for a planned Paso Robles water recycling facility.

Paso Robles recently upgraded its sewage plant, and city officials now want to add a tertiary treatment facility to produce recycled water for the agricultural facility. The planned use of recycled water is expected to alleviate some of the stress on the Paso Robles groundwater basin.

“The city’s proposal is as ‘shovel ready’ as any project will get, and the prospect of jobs and regional economic development are at stake,” Monning and Cunningham wrote in a Dec. 20 letter to water board officials.

City officials are seeking a low-interest loan, as well as grant funding for the tertiary treatment facility. The loan and grant would come from a program operated by the state water board.

Paso Robles applied for the funds in Sept. 2015. Though the city has completed all of the design work and obtained all of the necessary permits, its application appears to have stalled, the letter states.

The city is waiting for staff to prepare a financing agreement and complete a final legal review. City officials want to advertise the project for bids in Feb. 2017, but they must first reach an agreement with overseers of the water board’s Clean Water State Revolving Fund.

Monning and Cunningham are asking the program administrators to prioritize issuing a financing agreement, so Paso Robles can put the project out for bid and begin construction in 2017. City officials want construction to begin when there is summer weather. Otherwise, costs would increase, they say.