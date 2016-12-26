Motorcyclist dies in Christmas Day crash near Arroyo Grande

A motorcyclist died on Christmas Day following a crash on Los Berro Road near Stanton Street in rural Arroyo Grande.

Shortly before 4 p.m., two motorcyclist were driving on Los Berros Road when the crash occurred. The second motorcycle was reported to have been involved in the accident, but CHP officials have not confirmed that, nor have they disclosed other details.

Both the cause of the accident and the victim’s identity are currently unknown. It is also unclear if anyone else suffered injuries.