Music icons invade the Central Coast this winter

December 28, 2016

By COLIN JONES

If you like rock, pop, folk, country, electronica or all of the above, our very own Central Coast is the place to be this winter, musically-speaking that is. A myriad of well-known plus up-and-coming artists and bands will headline various venues from Santa Ynez to Paso Robles through March.

The recently upgraded 1,400-seat showroom at the Chumash Casino Resort will host pop dreamboat Rick Springfield for a night of songs and stories on Jan. 19. Crooner Johnny Mathis does his semi-regular Valentines show on Feb. 9, classic rockers Creedence Clearwater Revisited perform on Feb. 23 followed on March 2 by blues rocker George Thorogood.

Good Medicine Presents and Numbskull Productions have concerts lined up at the historic Fremont Theater in SLO, highlighted by the ABBA Show on Feb. 3. Yes, ABBA and yes a tribute band but this one promises to get the dancing kings and queens up on their seats, or at least in the aisles.

Local faves Cody Canada and the Departed bring their unique, country rock sounds to that other castle, Tooth & Nail Winery. So head to Paso Robles on Feb. 25 for a cozy, indoor performance.

CalCoastNews has also learned that the inaugural Starry Nites Festival, featuring Alan Parsons, the Kills and Strawberry Alarm Clock, takes place on the final weekend before spring, March 18 and 19 at Live Oak campground near Santa Ynez. I’m sure it involves a new or full moon or some sort of astronomical phenomenon.

Rounding out the month are two very different artists back to back. Country boy Vince Gill teams up with that quirky Texan Lyle Lovett to play the Chumash on March 30, while EDM sensations STRFKR headlines the Fremont to close things out on March 31.

So if you can’t find a reason to get off the couch and out of hibernation to shake them bones, well you’re just not trying hard enough.