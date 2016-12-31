A New Year’s wish to CCN readers

December 31, 2016

New Year’s wish by Allan Cooper

Imagine if you will a world transforming

All news is upbeat, good humor abounds

We bring an end to global warming

Wars finally end, good will resounds

Imagine if you will a world of surprises

Announced daily are medical advances

A new clean source of energy arises

Poverty wanes with improved circumstances

Imagine if you will a world of largesse

The arts flourish, the sciences thrive

Material comforts for all without excess

The dying seas come back alive

Imagine if you will a world replete with love

Strangers speak to one another

Shoppers no longer push and shove

We regard our enemy as our brother

Imagine a world without judges

No one called “insiders” or “outsiders”

Our blessings no longer one begrudges

We all become uniters, no more dividers

But this imagined world is alive and well

It exists in the minds of you and me

It becomes real when this tale we tell

Is told from the top of the highest tree

So don’t despair that times are tough

No one’s life is spent in vain

You and I are made of better stuff

We’ll make this world much more humane!