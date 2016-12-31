Front Page  »  

A New Year’s wish to CCN readers

December 31, 2016
Allan Cooper

Allan Cooper

New Year’s wish by Allan Cooper

Imagine if you will a world transforming
All news is upbeat, good humor abounds
We bring an end to global warming
Wars finally end, good will resounds

Imagine if you will a world of surprises
Announced daily are medical advances
A new clean source of energy arises
Poverty wanes with improved circumstances

Imagine if you will a world of largesse
The arts flourish, the sciences thrive
Material comforts for all without excess
The dying seas come back alive

Imagine if you will a world replete with love
Strangers speak to one another
Shoppers no longer push and shove
We regard our enemy as our brother

Imagine a world without judges
No one called “insiders” or “outsiders”
Our blessings no longer one begrudges
We all become uniters, no more dividers

But this imagined world is alive and well
It exists in the minds of you and me
It becomes real when this tale we tell
Is told from the top of the highest tree

So don’t despair that times are tough
No one’s life is spent in vain
You and I are made of better stuff
We’ll make this world much more humane!


Loading...
Related:

4 Comments

  1. Pete says:
    12/31/2016 at 7:48 pm

    Well said Allan.
    I wonder if the naysayers have ever done anything to improve the planet like you have.

    (1) 1 Total Votes - 1 up - 0 down
  2. mary margaret says:
    12/31/2016 at 6:09 pm

    Thank you for your 2017 New Year’s Eve heartfelt wishes Mr. Cooper!

    (1) 5 Total Votes - 3 up - 2 down
  3. Paso_Guy says:
    12/31/2016 at 4:32 pm

    So, you ripped off John Lennon…..Imagine that!

    (3) 11 Total Votes - 7 up - 4 down

Leave a Comment




Comment Guidelines
﻿