A New Year’s wish to CCN readers
December 31, 2016
New Year’s wish by Allan Cooper
Imagine if you will a world transforming
All news is upbeat, good humor abounds
We bring an end to global warming
Wars finally end, good will resounds
Imagine if you will a world of surprises
Announced daily are medical advances
A new clean source of energy arises
Poverty wanes with improved circumstances
Imagine if you will a world of largesse
The arts flourish, the sciences thrive
Material comforts for all without excess
The dying seas come back alive
Imagine if you will a world replete with love
Strangers speak to one another
Shoppers no longer push and shove
We regard our enemy as our brother
Imagine a world without judges
No one called “insiders” or “outsiders”
Our blessings no longer one begrudges
We all become uniters, no more dividers
But this imagined world is alive and well
It exists in the minds of you and me
It becomes real when this tale we tell
Is told from the top of the highest tree
So don’t despair that times are tough
No one’s life is spent in vain
You and I are made of better stuff
We’ll make this world much more humane!
Well said Allan.
I wonder if the naysayers have ever done anything to improve the planet like you have.
Thank you for your 2017 New Year’s Eve heartfelt wishes Mr. Cooper!
So, you ripped off John Lennon…..Imagine that!
I find most of what Mr. Cooper has to say as inconsequential anyways.