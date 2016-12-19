Note leads to grenade found near Orcutt

A man walked into the Santa Maria airport Saturday morning, handed a note to a TSA agent and then left. The note led authorities to a field south of Orcutt where they discovered a grenade. [KSBY]

Around 10:30 a.m., sheriff’s officials received notification about the note given to the TSA agent. The note was not threatening, sheriff’s official say.

The bomb squad arrived at the field near Orcutt and determined the the grenade did not have the potential to cause major destruction, and it did not put the public at risk. Officials found the grenade in an area away from buildings.

An investigation into the incident is ongoing. Authorities are still searching for the man who delivered the note.

The sheriff’s office is also reminding people to call them if they have a military device they would like to dispose of.