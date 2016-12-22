SLO high arson suspect arrested again

One of the three former San Luis Obispo High School students accused of setting the school’s computer lab on fire is back in jail.

For the second time in a period of eight days, San Luis Obispo police arrested Jacob Ruth, 19. Ruth is now accused of setting multiple fires at the school from which he recently graduated.

Shortly after midnight on Dec. 8, firefighters responded to a fire alarm at the computer lab on the SLO High campus. Firefighters quickly extinguished the blaze, but the fire destroyed the lab, causing about $750,000 in damage and wrecking the robotics equipment that students had been building in the lead-up to a competition.

After receiving a call about three men jumping a fence near the location of the fire, police arrested Ruth, as well as Michael Benadiba, 18, and Cameron Bratcher, 18. Benadiba and Bratcher had transferred out of SLO High last year.

The three suspects allegedly confessed to police that they set the computer lab on fire because they were angry with a former teacher. Officers charged all three suspects with felony arson, burglary and vandalism. Each of the suspects bailed out of jail following their arrests.

On Dec. 16, police again arrested Ruth on charges of burglary and arson. He has since remained in custody with his bail set at $500,000, according to the county sheriff’s office website.

KSBY reports that a criminal complaint filed against Ruth states he burglarized a classroom and concession stand at SLO High at some point between Dec. 3 and Dec. 6. Ruth also started a fire at the school some time between Dec. 3 and Dec. 5, prosecutors allege.

The San Luis Obispo County District Attorney’s Office has yet to file charges over the fire that destroyed the computer lab. Prosecutors are still reviewing the incident.