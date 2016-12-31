SLO package thief caught on video

December 31, 2016

San Luis Obispo police are seeking the public’s help in identifying a man who stole a package off the front porch of a home on Tarragon Lane.

At 12:23 p.m. on Thursday, the homeowner’s security camera captured the thief snatching the UPS package. The homeowner reviewed the video and reported the theft to police.

The suspect appears to be a white or Hispanic man with short dark hair.

Police are asking anyone with information about the theft or the identity of the thief to call the department at 805-781-7312 or Crime stoppers at 805-549-7867.