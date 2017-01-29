Adam Hill’s misogyny has no bounds
January 29, 2017
OPINION by OTIS PAGE
Adam Hill revealed his insulting character and obnoxious belligerence in castigating outstanding San Luis Obispo County Board of Supervisors Debbie Arnold and Lynn Compton in his opinion piece last week in the New Times titled “The gloves are off.”
In his latest rant, Hill claims Arnold has a “limited grasp of public policy,” resorts to “scripted talking points” and has a “lack of knowledge.” He writes that Compton “yells at staff, publicly bludgeons them, rejects facts” and is ideological.
In an ongoing pattern of name calling and promoting alternate facts, Hill claims that Compton joins Arnold “in rejecting the advice of technical experts” and that Arnold and Compton are “either closet liberals or unwitting dupes in a larger conspiracy.”
Hill argues that those who have differing views from his own are colluding “against the interests of the county.”
In judging these two outstanding women, Adam Hill may be seeing his own image in a mirror reflecting his deceit and venom, for “the faults we see in others oft times exists in ourselves.”
But could the real issue be that Supervisor Adam Hill has been politically beaten by two women in a majority that now controls the SLO County Board of Supervisors.
Suck it up, Adam – you have lost and you are both a poor loser and a rude bore.
Otis Page is a long-time Arroyo Grande resident who retired 15 years ago.
It’s too bad that the female supervisors are polite and poised….I would like to seem them put Hill in his place….just once!! They could use the New Times article to shove it in his face…..please do, it’s about time. He should be chastised by the two of them for writing such garbage.
Well said Mr. Page. If Adam Hill wasn’t so pathetic, he would be funny. And to think it’s only January! He’ll be in complete meltdown mode by March!
You said it well Otis! I might add that Adam Hill and his progressive friends follow Saul Alinsky’s Rules for Radicals:
The Rules[edit]
“Power is not only what you have, but what the enemy thinks you have.” Power is derived from 2 main sources – money and people. “Have-Nots” must build power from flesh and blood.
“Never go outside the expertise of your people.” It results in confusion, fear and retreat. Feeling secure adds to the backbone of anyone.
“Whenever possible, go outside the expertise of the enemy.” Look for ways to increase insecurity, anxiety and uncertainty.
“Make the enemy live up to its own book of rules.” If the rule is that every letter gets a reply, send 30,000 letters. You can kill them with this because no one can possibly obey all of their own rules.
“Ridicule is man’s most potent weapon.” There is no defense. It’s irrational. It’s infuriating. It also works as a key pressure point to force the enemy into concessions.
“A good tactic is one your people enjoy.” They’ll keep doing it without urging and come back to do more. They’re doing their thing, and will even suggest better ones.
“A tactic that drags on too long becomes a drag.” Don’t become old news.
“Keep the pressure on. Never let up.” Keep trying new things to keep the opposition off balance. As the opposition masters one approach, hit them from the flank with something new.
“The threat is usually more terrifying than the thing itself.” Imagination and ego can dream up many more consequences than any activist.
“The major premise for tactics is the development of operations that will maintain a constant pressure upon the opposition.” It is this unceasing pressure that results in the reactions from the opposition that are essential for the success of the campaign.
“If you push a negative hard enough, it will push through and become a positive.” Violence from the other side can win the public to your side because the public sympathizes with the underdog.
“The price of a successful attack is a constructive alternative.” Never let the enemy score points because you’re caught without a solution to the problem.
“Pick the target, freeze it, personalize it, and polarize it.” Cut off the support network and isolate the target from sympathy. Go after people and not institutions; people hurt faster than institutions.
Maybe Adam Hill is just cashing in on the recent wave of obnoxious “sore loser” syndrom that plagues those of slower wit.
I concur with the author’s closing argument.
He not only is a misogynist, he probably likes no one including himself!