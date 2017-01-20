Alleged SLO torturer takes plea deal

January 20, 2017

A San Luis Obispo man who allegedly tortured and tried to kill his girlfriend reached a plea deal last week with prosecutors. Timothy Hayes, 36, is now expected to receive a nine-year prison sentence. [KSBY]

In Sept. 2014, Hayes allegedly bound his 27-year-old girlfriend with tape and then assaulted her with a knife, scissors and a pool cue. He also allegedly burned her with kitchen utensils.

Prosecutors charged Hayes with torture, attempted murder, false imprisonment and other felony offenses. Hayes faced a possible life sentence if the case went to trial.

During a preliminary hearing, Hayes’ attorney, Ilan Funke-Bilu, suggested the victim was under the influence of cocaine at the time of the incident. The victim testified that cocaine was a regular part of their relationship, but she also provided a detailed account of the alleged torture.

“It turned into a lot of punching and kicking with full force, as if like a male-on-male fight,” the woman said during the preliminary hearing. “I was thrown against the wall and kicked as hard as a soccer ball.”

The woman also testified that Hayes tried to cut off her breasts with a pair of 12-inch scissors, saying, “Babe, I need these for myself.”

On Jan. 12, Hayes pleaded no contest to felony charges of mayhem, corporal injury and assault with a deadly weapon. Prosecutors dismissed the other charges.

Prosecutors say Hayes will have to serve 85 percent of his prison sentence since two of his three convictions are considered violent felonies. Hayes does not yet have any strikes on his record.

Hayes is currently in the San Luis Obispo County Jail, according to the sheriff’s office website. Hayes was arrested last October for failure to appear on a felony charge.

He is being held without bail and is due back in court for sentencing on Feb. 23.