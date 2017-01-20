Atascadero men arrested for Los Osos robbery

January 20, 2017

San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s deputies arrested two men from Atascadero for Thursday’s home invasion robbery in Los Osos.

Around 8 a.m. on Thursday, four men wearing ski masks forced their way into a home on the 1500 block of 4th Street. The robbers snatched several items, then left the home, got into a vehicle and drove away.

Law enforcement personnel from several agencies launched a search, and two of the suspects were caught near the intersection of San Jacinto Street and Main Street in Morro Bay. Deputies arrested Joshua William Weber, 34 and Bryce Aramis Mueller, 28, and booked them in San Luis Obispo County Jail.

Deputies charged Weber with robbery and burglary and charged Mueller with robbery. Weber is no longer in custody, according to the sheriff’s office website. Mueller remains in jail with his bail set at $100,000.

Authorities have yet to locate the other two robbery suspects. Sheriff’s officials also say there could be additional suspects.

Morro Bay police, Morro Bay Harbor Patrol, the CHP, Cal Poly police and state parks rangers were assisting the sheriff’s office with the search. Sheriff’s officials request that anyone who has information about the incident contact the detective division at 781-4500.