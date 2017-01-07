Atascadero teen killed in Templeton crash

January 7, 2017

A 17-year-old Atascadero girl was killed Friday morning in an accident on Templeton Road near State Route 41 in Templeton, according to the CHP.

Shortly after 10 a.m., the teen was driving a 2011 Toyota southbound at about 55 mph when she entered a curve, crossed over the northbound lane and crashed into a tree. Emergency personnel transported the teen to Sierra Vista Regional Medical Center where she was pronounced deceased.

CHP officials are not releasing the teen’s name pending notification of her next of kin.

Investigators do not believe that drugs or alcohol were a factor in the deadly crash.