Bishop Peak fall victim is Cal Poly student from Arroyo Grande

January 2, 2017

The man who fell nearly 30 feet around the top of Bishop Peak Thursday evening is Evan Lalanne, 18. Lalanne is a Cal Poly student and graduate of Arroyo Grande High School, where he was a star volleyball player.

Lalanne suffered severe neck and back injuries and was paralyzed from the waist down in the aftermath of the fall, according to a GoFundMe page set up on his behalf. It is possible, though, the teen could regain full control of his body.

On Saturday, Lalanne underwent surgery at Stanford University hospital in order to straighten and stabilize his spine and remove bone fragments that were pressing on his spinal cord. He is expected to be transferred to a therapy facility that specializes in severe spinal trauma.

“Evan is a young, strong and determined person,” the GoFundMe page states. “All this will serve him well in this long road ahead.”

The GoFundMe page has raised more than $50,000 in just two days.

In Lalanne’s senior year at Arroyo Grande High School, he was the captain of the volleyball team, according to high school sports site Max Preps. The team finished 21-5-3.

It remains unclear what caused Lalanne to fall. He was airlifted off Bishop Peak after rescue crews climbed up the mountain to aid him.