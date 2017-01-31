Cal Poly and fascism

January 31, 2017

OPINION by ALLAN COOPER

Today Cal Poly is providing a platform for fascism by inviting Milo Yiannopoulos onto campus. For those of you who may need a tutorial on the subject of fascism, just remember these four letters: D.I.C.K.

Dismantle government, Ignore the rule of law, Censor the press, and Keep hate alive.

This is all you need to know about fascism, Milo Yiannopoulos and Donald Trump (whom Milo weirdly refers to as his “daddy”).

