Cal Poly and fascism
January 31, 2017
OPINION by ALLAN COOPER
Today Cal Poly is providing a platform for fascism by inviting Milo Yiannopoulos onto campus. For those of you who may need a tutorial on the subject of fascism, just remember these four letters: D.I.C.K.
Dismantle government, Ignore the rule of law, Censor the press, and Keep hate alive.
This is all you need to know about fascism, Milo Yiannopoulos and Donald Trump (whom Milo weirdly refers to as his “daddy”).
Allan Cooper, get a grip on yourself and chill. Milo is hardly the evil person you make him out to be. Politically incorrect but not a racist.
Thanks for the free advertising. I wasn’t aware of this. I’m watching the live stream on You Tube right now.
By all means! If he doesn’t agree with you then he must not be allowed to speak. You alone are the arbiter of truth.
Such hubris.
Allan. If you don’t like what he has to say, don’t attend. I’m sure this Milo character enjoys the extra free publicity he gets from people whining about his events. I would have never heard of this, but for the whining on KVEC and in CalCoast news. Now I kind of want to go to see what the fuss is all about.
I agree. If you don’t like ____, then don’t do/have _____…but don’t try and stop others from _____. Works beautifully in so many scenarios!
As an instructor at calpoly, I’m continually forced to take harassment training that tells me over and over that the things coming out of Milo’s mouth are wrong on many levels. The admin is a bunch of hypocrites for allowing this guy to speak on campus. Hey calpoly, your donations are going to take a big hit from this poor decision. Additionally, how many classes is calpoly not going to offer as a result of having to pay for the extra security for Milo?
So basically, you have admittedly been brainwashed by the Cal Poly Administration and can no longer think for yourself? …..and you are an instuctor? Great for indoctrinating more students! I think you should have attended the event.
Don’t believe media propaganda! Go to youtube and see for yourself how brilliantly funny, refreshing and intelligent Milo is and his accurate take on current events.
Would love to attend, but working. I hope it’s not cancelled. Will be watching live on YouTube.
Agree. Pot/kettle. Free speech – He has the right to express his views wether we agree with him or not, the same as those of you who just protested last week. I didn’t agree with many of them, but I chose to accept. We are ALL entitled to this same right.
Exactly the same as many on the “Left” are doing. Pot/kettle