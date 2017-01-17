Carbajal appointed to House Committee on Budget

Recently elected Congressman Salud Carbajal has been appointment to the House Committee on Budget. The Budget Committee is responsible for drafting an annual concurrent resolution that provides a congressional framework for spending, revenue levels and public debt.

Carbajal’s assignment was announced the same day House Republicans voted to pass a budget resolution initiating the reconciliation process to repeal the Affordable Care Act. Bills considered during this process require a simple majority to pass in the U.S. Senate, instead of the 60 votes usually required to avoid a filibuster.

Carbajal, a Democrat, proposed an amendment on Friday to allow any state in which the Affordable Care Act has lowered the uninsured rate to opt-out of the replacement plan. House Republicans blocked Carbajal’s proposed amendment without consideration.

“It is unconscionable that Republicans are using the budget reconciliation process to dodge any constructive conversation on how we can improve access to affordable health insurance – not simply cut a program that has cut the rate of uninsured Americans in half while offering nothing to replace it,” Carbajal said in an announcement. “I look forward to utilizing my prior budgetary experience as Santa Barbara County supervisor to make strategic investments that support and strengthen working families on the Central Coast.”

Nevertheless, Carbajal has a history of personal financial issues including foreclosure notices, federal tax liens and large credit card debt.