Carbajal to go to inauguration but not in support of Trump

January 18, 2017

Freshman Congressman Salud Carbajal will not join many of his fellow House Democrats in boycotting President-elect Donald Trump’s inauguration on Friday. Despite vowing to attend the inauguration, Carbajal is adamant the president-elect is a man he does not respect.

“I am attending this inauguration not in celebration of a man that I do not respect, but rather to bear witness to our democratic institutions,” Carbajal said in a statement released Tuesday. “I want him to see the face of a Mexican immigrant newly elected to serve as the first Latino representative for the Central Coast and to know that the many groups he has disparaged and attacked over the course of his campaign have a strong voice in our government.”

At least 14 California congressional members are planning to boycott the inauguration, according to the New York Times. All of them are Democrats.

Nationwide, about 60 members of Congress have said they plan to boycott Trump’s inauguration. Many of the representative taking part in the boycott are protesting Trump’s feud with Congressman John Lewis, who was a civil rights leader in the 1960s.

Carbajal said he plans to protest Trump by joining many of his colleagues in the Women’s March on Washington. The march will take place on Saturday, the day following the inauguration.

While campaigning for Congress, Carbajal repeatedly attacked Trump as a means of attacking his opponent, Republican Justin Fareed. Carbajal accused Trump of rampant racism and misogyny.

Since taking office, Carbajal has been appointed to the House Committee on Budget. Carbajal is currently battling the House Republicans’ effort to repeal Obamacare.

Carbajal’s full statement:

“From the moment he takes office, I want the president-elect to know there are members in Congress fighting for communities who will be greatly harmed by his misguided policy proposals and we will not be ignored.

“I want him to see the face of a Mexican immigrant newly elected to serve as the first Latino representative for the Central Coast and to know that the many groups he has disparaged and attacked over the course of his campaign have a strong voice in our government.

“I am attending this inauguration not in celebration of a man that I do not respect, but rather to bear witness to our democratic institutions.

“And the next day, I will proudly join many of my colleagues during the Women’s March on Washington to send a clear message to our new president about the values we stand for as a country.”