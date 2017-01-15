CMC sewage spill contaminates Chorro Creek

The San Luis Obispo County Public Health Department announced Saturday that 2,000 gallons of sewage spilled from the California Men’s Colony, with an unknown amount contaminating Chorro Creek. [Tribune]

The sewage leaked into the creek via a manway, sources said. The leak has been contained and officials are looking into the cause of the spill.

Health official suspect the spill was the result of a sewer system blockage. In the past, inmates have flushing items not intended for the sewer system creating spills.

The Regional Water Quality Control Board is investigating the spill.