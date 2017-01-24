Deputies shoot and kill suspect in Atascadero

January 24, 2017

San Luis Obispo County Sheriff deputies shot and killed a man on Highway 101 in Atascadero early Tuesday morning. The suspect pulled a gun on the deputies, prompting them to shoot him, according to the sheriff’s office.

Around midnight, deputies conducted a traffic stop on a wanted suspect who was traveling southbound on Highway 101. The driver pulled over to the side of the highway near the Santa Barbara Road exit in Atascadero.

Two deputies approached the car and made contact with the suspect. The man then pulled a gun on the deputies, who responded by firing shots and retreating, according to the sheriff’s office.

Backup units arrived at the scene, then deputies cleared the area and discovered the suspect was dead. No deputies suffered injuries during the incident.

Officials have yet to identify the name of the man who was killed. The sheriff’s office has not disclosed why the man was a wanted suspect.

An investigation into the shooting is ongoing. Authorities closed a section of Highway 101 over the early morning hours but have since reopened it to traffic.

Loading...