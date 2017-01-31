Drugged man who killed Los Osos teen pleads no contest

January 31, 2017

A 24-year-old Paso Robles man pleaded no contest earlier this month to a single felony count of vehicular manslaughter in the death of a Los Osos teen. Alexander Paul Gonzales allegedly hit and killed the teen just minutes after receiving a drug injection to treat his heroin addiction. [Tribune]

Gonzales now faces a maximum sentence of six years in prison for causing the death of Jackson Garland, 18. Prosecutors dropped a charge of felony driving under the influence of drugs causing great bodily injury when Gonzales pleaded no contest on Jan. 18.

On June 18, 2014, Gonzales was driving in the wrong lane on South Bay Boulevard in Los Osos when he hit and killed Garland. Gonzales was reportedly speeding and weaving prior to slamming into Garland’s vehicle.

Gonzales reportedly admitted to being both a heroin and methamphetamine addict. He also admitted to taking the two drugs the day of the crash, though the prosecution and defense disputed whether Gonzales used the drugs one hour or 13 hours prior to the fatal accident.

A wrongful death lawsuit filed by Garland’s family alleges Dr. Kenneth Starr, who operates Starr Addiction Medicine Group, administered a Vivitrol injection to Gonzales about 17 minutes before the crash. Gonzales left Starr’s office approximately 10 minutes before the collision, according to the suit.

Attorney Darryl Genis, who previously represented Gonzales, argued the Vivitrol interacted with the heroin in Gonzales’ blood and caused him to pass out at the wheel.

The Garlands’ lawsuit names Gonzalez, as well as Gonzales’ parents and Starr.

Garland was born in Baltimore and grew up in Los Osos. He was working at a Morro Bay pizzeria at the time of his death.

Gonzales’ sentencing is scheduled for March 15.

