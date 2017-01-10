DUI suspect drives into the ocean

Ford Explorer attempted to drive through the creek on Oceano Dunes. Rangers trying to tow it out. @KSBY pic.twitter.com/K45kiXJWdM — Megan Abundis (@meganrabundis) January 9, 2017

A man drove a Ford Explorer into the ocean at the Ocean Dunes Monday afternoon, nearly capsizing the vehicle with a female passenger and a dog inside. Two surfers came to the rescue and pulled the driver, passenger and dog out of the SUV as it was almost fully submerged. [KSBY]

After escaping the vehicle, both the driver and the passenger were arrested. The man was allegedly driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol.

While trying to cross the creek at the dunes, the driver appeared to get his wheels stuck in the sand. Water then overtook the SUV.

Nick Chapman, one of the surfers who came to the rescue, said the Explorer drove through water and suddenly started to submerge. After seeing two people and a dog inside, he went out to assess the situation and ended up pulling them all out, Chapman said.

State parks rangers then arrived with a tractor and towed the Explorer out of the water and off the beach. The driver was arrested for DUI.

The Tribune reports the female passenger in the SUV was arrested for having an outstanding warrant. Authorities have not released the identities of the arrestees.

As a result of the recent rain, the current of the creek at the Oceano Dunes has picked up significantly. It is unclear whether it was safe for a vehicle to cross the creek at the time of the accident.

No one suffered injuries during Monday’s incident.

SUV gets stuck in rushing creek at #OceanoDunes. RAW VIDEO of rescue included — https://t.co/T53rzcJqlg pic.twitter.com/PdadHzulfN — KSBY (@KSBY) January 10, 2017