Former mayoral candidate arrested for attempted bank robbery

January 1, 2017

Following an alleged bank robbery attempt and car chase, Paso Robles police arrested a former Atascadero mayoral candidate. Charles Scovell, 37, ran for mayor in 2014.

Shortly after 2 p.m. on Friday, a customer at the Heritage Oaks Bank on 12th Street reported that another drive through customer was yelling and ordering a bank teller to give him money. After failing to collect any cash, Scovell drove away.

After officers pulled Scovell over on 13th Street, Scovell got out of his vehicle, but then quickly got back in and drove away. With CHP and police in pursuit, Scovell headed east on Highway 46.

The chase ended when Scovel crashed the vehicle, which police said was stolen, on Highway 46 in Kern County. Scovell was taken by air ambulance to Sierra Vista Regional Medical Center’s intensive care unit. His current condition has not been disclosed.

Scovell is facing charges of attempted robbery, terrorist threats, auto theft and evading arrest, police said. Scovell has had multiple domestic violence and alcohol related arrests.

On Jan. 15, 2016, Scovell was involved in a standoff with police after he hit a woman several times with a beer bottle. Stovell pleaded no contest to two felony counts of assault with a deadly weapon.

As part of a plea deal, Scovell avoided incarceration as long as he stayed out of trouble for at least five years. He now faces up to 14 years in prison for the assault with a deadly weapon conviction.