Government on the hook for water diverted for endangered fish

January 15, 2017

After a federal court judge ruled that the government must pay for depriving a property owner of their water rights, the California State Water Resources Control Board extended the time to finalize its Bay-Delta Plan. The Bay-Delta-Plan includes mandates to provide water for fish habitats by depriving long-established water-rights holders access to their water without compensation. [Daily Caller]

In late December, U.S. Court of Claims Judge Marilyn Blank Horn decided in favor of an irrigation district that argued against the federal government taking water from the Klamath River for an endangered species without compensating the water-rights holders.

Before Horn’s decision, California did not pay compensation to those deprived of their water-rights under various environmental laws and regulations. If Horn’s decision survives an appeal, California could be on the hook for billions of dollars in compensation for water it redirected for Native American Indian Tribes, recreation and environmental reasons.