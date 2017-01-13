Grover Beach planning marijuana business zone

The Grover Beach Planning Commission unanimously endorsed a city plan to create a marijuana business district on Wednesday.

Grover Beach plans to establish the marijuana district in a 70-acre industrial zone that is located between Farroll Road and Highland Way and South 4th Street and South 13th Street. The initial plan only allows for medical marijuana dispensaries to open. Recreational pot shops may open in the area when the state of California begins licensing them in 2018.

Marijuana business activities that would be permissible in the district include pot grows, dispensaries, nurseries, manufacturing operations and testing laboratories. Business will have to obtain local and state licensing.

In conjunction with the statewide vote to legalize marijuana, Grover Beach voters backed a pot tax measure on the November ballot. The initiative imposes a maximum 5 percent tax on gross receipts for medical marijuana business activity and a maximum 10 percent tax on non-medical marijuana businesses.

Additionally, pot farms and nurseries will be taxed at a maximum of $25 per square foot of canopy on the first 5,000 square feet and $10 per square foot thereafter. An additional state excise tax was passed as part of Proposition 64.

The marijuana zone plan is expected to go to the Grover Beach City Council on Feb. 6. At that meeting, the council will also consider adopting its marijuana tax ordinance.