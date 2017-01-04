Hells Angel arrested after fleeing CHP down Cuesta Grade
A California Highway Patrol officer tried stopping a trio of motorcyclists, at least one of whom was wearing a Hells Angels jacket, while they were riding on the Cuesta Grade Tuesday afternoon. But, two of the three bikers fled, and the CHP lost track of the third while searching for the fleeing motorcyclists. [Tribune]
The officer tried to stop the bikers for an unknown reason around 2:30 p.m. Sometime after the two bikers fled, officers located one of them as he was coming out of the Shell gas station at Los Osos Valley Road and Madonna Road in San Luis Obispo and attested him.
The motorcyclist was seen wearing a Hells Angels vest with a Ventura patch.
The other biker initially yielded turned up south of Arroyo Grande. Officers were speaking with the man, but it is unclear if they arrested him.
CHP officers are still looking for the motorcyclist who fled and evaded capture Tuesday.
Officials have not released the identities of any of the bikers. No one suffered injuries during the chase.
Mr. Estrada, are you saying most bikers in General are law abiding, or Hells angels are law abiding? Because last I checked, the hells angels still have a reputation for violence, distributing drugs and weapons.
Hells Angels are 1%er’s, outlaws. Along with Mongol’s, Hessian’s, Galloping Goose’s and a host of others.
I know exactly why the one was pulled over, he was flyin’ his colors (wearin’ his cut off with his club and location rockers)! That’s what’s known as probable “enough” cause in that world.
I know that gas station, the Shell Station, they probably called the cops when they saw the brother pullin’ in; I wouldn’t put it past that crew.
Sonny and another Hells Angel who was at the meeting thought they were beyond a little patch so they headed down to a local tattoo shop in Oakland and were the first to get the famous One Percent tattoos.
Violence, drugs and weapons? Violence like our local Dems or drugs like our local medical pot farms or is it weapons like our second amendment? Yes I know this is reach but I was of age during their past and the past of many others, so I will think long and hard before I support casting the first stone. I stand firm that most bikers are good people, as for gangs it can be very subjective. The gang mentality can easily be explained as a political faction, many of them do belong in jail, biker or not. Brutality, thieving, shedding consequences (voting for a lazy new tax), to list a few should be stopped.
A reach?! No brother, that’s a pole vault!
The first thing you should consider is your loose lipped use of “biker” in an area, SLO, that would interpreted it in one context, “(outlaw) biker”. What you are speaking of, in the SLO vernacular, is a “motorcycle enthusiast” not a “biker”…
Yes, there is a difference between a “biker” and a “1%er”, a big one! I’ll not get into details but I can tell you this; if you were to encounter one or the other in certain situations you’d suddenly know the difference real clearly… And your contention that a “biker” is a better person than a “1%er”, well, that would depend on who you were speaking to; I’d prefer a “1%er” havin’ my back then a “biker”. To get that from a “1%er” means you had to have earned it, something that means so much more than you could understand.
Throw all the stones you want! Unless of course that house of yours is made of glass…
It might be a good opportunity to contact the chapter for assistance. Most bikers are law abiding citizens and would prefer to recruit the support of all colors. Us against them is counter productive old school. I’d like to believe that even the rough and tough ones have a threshold for stupidity, counter membership activities. This should not just go away, a beneficial resolve may be had, to include even punishment.
Mr. Estrada,
Stick to your world, please! ‘Cause you ain’t got a clue… In that world it’s almost exclusively “us against them”, that’s the 1%er way; always has been and always will be…