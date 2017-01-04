Hells Angel arrested after fleeing CHP down Cuesta Grade

A California Highway Patrol officer tried stopping a trio of motorcyclists, at least one of whom was wearing a Hells Angels jacket, while they were riding on the Cuesta Grade Tuesday afternoon. But, two of the three bikers fled, and the CHP lost track of the third while searching for the fleeing motorcyclists. [Tribune]

The officer tried to stop the bikers for an unknown reason around 2:30 p.m. Sometime after the two bikers fled, officers located one of them as he was coming out of the Shell gas station at Los Osos Valley Road and Madonna Road in San Luis Obispo and attested him.

The motorcyclist was seen wearing a Hells Angels vest with a Ventura patch.

The other biker initially yielded turned up south of Arroyo Grande. Officers were speaking with the man, but it is unclear if they arrested him.

CHP officers are still looking for the motorcyclist who fled and evaded capture Tuesday.

Officials have not released the identities of any of the bikers. No one suffered injuries during the chase.