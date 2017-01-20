Home invasion robbery in Los Osos

Four masked men forced their way into a Los Osos man’s home Thursday morning and robbed the home, according to the San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Department.

At about 8 a.m., a man who lives on the 1500 block of 4th Street awoke to knocking on his front door. He opened the door and four men wearing ski masks forced their way in. The robbers snatched several items, left the home, got into a vehicle and drove away.

The homeowner was not harmed.

Two of the suspects were arrested near the intersection of San Jacinto Street and Main Street in Morro Bay. Their names have not yet been released.

Multiple agencies including Morro Bay Police, Morro Bay Harbor Patrol, CHP, Cal Poly Police and State Parks Rangers are assisting the sheriff’s office in search for the remaining two suspects.