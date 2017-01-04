John Peschong takes seat on board of supervisors

January 4, 2017

John Peschong took the oath of office and was seated on the San Luis Obispo County Board of Supervisors on Tuesday. Supervisors Debbie Arnold and Adam Hill, who were reelected last year, took the oath alongside Peschong.

Peschong replaced outgoing supervisor Frank Mecham in the District 1 seat. Mecham, a Navy veteran and former Paso Robles mayor, served two terms on the board but opted not to run for reelection in 2016.

After taking his seat, Peschong thanked Mecham, as well as his own supporters. Peschong also reaffirmed his political philosophy.

“I believe in smaller, more efficient government, lower taxes and more personal freedom, and those are the values that I am bringing to the board of supervisors,” Peschong said.

Arnold, who is entering her second term on the board, briefly thanked her supporters. Hill, who is beginning his third term, thanked District 3 voters.

“I just want to once again express my gratitude to the voters of District 3 who have kept their faith and trust in me, and it’s a real honor to continue to serve,” Hill said.

The addition of Peschong to the board of supervisors is expected to create a firm conservative majority. Peschong, Arnold and Supervisor Lynn Compton are conservative Republicans. Hill and Supervisor Bruce Gibson are Democrats. Mecham is a Republican, but he often voted Hill and Gibson on major issues.