Judges rule that lying in court is bad

January 14, 2017

For 16 years, attorneys for Orange County have argued that social workers who lied to a judge in order to remove children from their mother, were unaware that perjury and providing false evidence was wrong. That was before the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Ninth Circuit found that the social workers should have known that lying to a judge was wrong.

In 2000, Orange County social workers lied to a judge and provided false evidence in their successful attempt to remove two young girls from their mother. It took six and a half years for the mother to get her children back.

The mother sued and was awarded a $4.9 million settlement, in a case that cost Orange County over $10 million because of the counties ongoing attempt to battle the award. Last year, one of the children filed a claim that the county attempted to have dismissed.

While listening to arguments for the county’s appeal, Judge Stephen S. Trott appears incredulous as the attorney for the county argues for her client. Pancy Lin is a partner at Lynberg & Watkins.

A few exchanges from the appellate hearing:

Trott: “How in the world could a person in the shoes of your clients possibly believe that it was appropriate to use perjury and false evidence in order to impair somebody’s liberty interest in the care, custody and control of that person’s children? How could they possibly not be on notice that you can’t do this?”

Lin: “I understand.”

Trott: “How could that possibly be?”

Lin: “I understand the argument that it seems to be common sense in our ethical, moral… .”

Trott: “It’s more than common sense. It’s statutes that prohibit perjury and submission of false evidence in court case.”

Lin: “State statutes.”

Video of the entire appellate hearing:

.

