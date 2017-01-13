Los Osos man allegedly had child porn pipeline to Minnesota

January 13, 2017

A 27-year-old Los Osos man was allegedly swapping naked photos with a pair of 10-year-old girls in Minnesota. After authorities caught onto the act, they determined the man was a manufacturer of child pornography who had sexually assaulted a local 16-year-old girl, according to the San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Office.

Ian Trent Shaw Anderson, 27, allegedly sent child pornography back to the girls in Minnesota in exchange for the girls sending him naked photos of themselves. A law enforcement agency in Minnesota then alerted SLO County authorities to the scheme.

During the ensuing investigation, detectives determined Anderson had assaulted a 16-year-old girl in SLO County. Investigators believe he used the girl to create child pornography intended for distribution.

On Thursday, detectives with the sheriff’s Sexual Assault Felony Enforcement (SAFE) team served a warrant at Anderson’s home in the 1900 block of 11th Street in Los Osos. Detectives seized three cellphones, a tablet and three laptops.

One cellphone alone contained hundreds of commercial and homemade images of prepubescent children engaged in sexual acts, according to the sheriff’s office. Investigators are forensically analyzing the other devices, looking for child pornography.

Detectives arrested Anderson for possession, distribution and manufacturing of child pornography. It is unclear if he is facing sexual assault charges. The sheriff’s office website states Anderson has one undisclosed charged.

Anderson is listed as being 6 foot 4 inches tall and 240 pounds. He remains in custody with his bail set at $50,000.

Investigators request that anyone who has information about the case call the sheriff’s detective division at 805-781-4500.