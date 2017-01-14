Los Osos man charged with raping teen

January 14, 2017

San Luis Obispo County prosecutors charged a 27-year-old Los Osos man on Friday with rape and sodomy of a 16-year-old girl through threats and fear.

On Thursday, deputies arrested Ian Trent Shaw Anderson on charges of possession, distribution and manufacturing of child pornography and booked him into the San Luis Obispo County Jail. After the additional charges were added on Friday, officials raised Anderson’s bail from $50,000 to $500,000.

The county describes Anderson as being 6 feet 4 inches tall and weighing 240 pounds.

Earlier this week, a law enforcement agency in Minnesota alerted the SLO County Sheriff’s Department that Alexander was allegedly swapping naked photos with a pair of 10-year-old girls in Minnesota. Local detectives then mounted an investigation.

During their investigation, detectives determined Anderson had used a local teen to manufacture child porn. Anderson allegedly raped and sodomized the 16-year-old girl through fear and force.

Investigators request that anyone who has information about the case call the sheriff’s detective division at 805-781-4500.