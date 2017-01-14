Los Osos man charged with raping teen
January 14, 2017
San Luis Obispo County prosecutors charged a 27-year-old Los Osos man on Friday with rape and sodomy of a 16-year-old girl through threats and fear.
On Thursday, deputies arrested Ian Trent Shaw Anderson on charges of possession, distribution and manufacturing of child pornography and booked him into the San Luis Obispo County Jail. After the additional charges were added on Friday, officials raised Anderson’s bail from $50,000 to $500,000.
The county describes Anderson as being 6 feet 4 inches tall and weighing 240 pounds.
Earlier this week, a law enforcement agency in Minnesota alerted the SLO County Sheriff’s Department that Alexander was allegedly swapping naked photos with a pair of 10-year-old girls in Minnesota. Local detectives then mounted an investigation.
During their investigation, detectives determined Anderson had used a local teen to manufacture child porn. Anderson allegedly raped and sodomized the 16-year-old girl through fear and force.
Investigators request that anyone who has information about the case call the sheriff’s detective division at 805-781-4500.
As I previously Posted:
“Protecting children should be the number one priority of any civilized society!!!
That being said, we live in a new world, and children needed to be protected from it:(
What are the consequences for the young girls, they immediately became victims:(
Our children have become so sexualized, by music, movies and celebrity sex tapes!!!
Even 10 yo girls know that sending naked pictures of themselves is wrong, and I’m sure that the 16 yo girl knew that making a home made porn video was wrong too!!!
If the 10 yo girls had only been sending Pic’s to other 10 yo children at their school and were found out, they would of been in serious trouble, there would of been consequences for their actions, same for the 16 yo, if a group of high school kids got caught making a porn video, they would of all gotten in trouble!!!
These kids just seem to be emulating what they see and hear around them:(
Sad that we have created such a target rich environment for this Pedophile and so many more:(
This behavior needs to be dealt with from both ends:(”
Glad to see that his Bail has been raised to a more appropriate amount!!!