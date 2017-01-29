Man killed in Paso Robles crash

January 29, 2017

A 55-year-old man was killed Saturday afternoon when his car crashed on Highway 101 in Paso Robles and then burst into flames, according to the CHP.

Shortly after 1 p.m., the man was driving a Shelby Mustang southbound near the Highway 46 exit when his car veered of the road, went down an embankment, rolled several times and burst into flames. Witnesses tried to rescue the man from his vehicle, but were unsuccessful.

CHP officials are not releasing the man’s name pending notification of his next of kin.

Officers do not believe that drugs or alcohol were a factor in the deadly crash. An investigation is ongoing.

