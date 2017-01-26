Man suspected of slapping women’s butts at Cal Poly

Cal Poly police are investigating two cases of sexual battery that were reported to have occurred on and near the university campus in the span of less than a week. [KSBY]

On Monday, a bicyclist allegedly slapped a female student’s backside while she was walking near Spanos Stadium around 7 p.m. University police say a similar incident occurred on Jan. 17 off-campus on California Boulevard.

Officials have not released a description of the suspect or suspects. Anyone who has information that could aid the ongoing investigation is asked to call the University Police Department at 805-756-2281.

