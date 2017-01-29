Morro Bay City manager likely to stay in Morro Bay
January 29, 2017
Morro Bay City Manager David Buckingham was among five finalists for the city manager position in Whitefish, Montana. However, the Whitefish City Council did not select Buckingham.
In December, Buckingham applied for the job in the Montana city of approximately 7,000 people. Buckingham began working
in Morro Bay in Sept. 2014, shortly after completing a career in the United States Army.
Buckingham applied for the position of city manager in Whitefish, Montana after several Morro Bay Council candidates ran on a platform of getting rid of him. Neither of Buckingham’s detractors won a seat on the council.
Even so, Buckingham said it would have been irresponsible of him as a father and husband to not consider alternatives and take preparatory measures. He called the Montana job a “fantastic opportunity in beautiful, wonderful Whitefish.”
However, Buckingham also said he and his family love the Central Coast, and he would be quite happy serving Morro Bay for the next five to 15 years.
In 2015, Buckingham received $160,062 in salary and $193,957 in total pay and benefits, according to the Transparent California database.
This is a very unusual set of circumstances for government to comprehend. We have always heard that they have to pay them more money or they might leave. Now it appears that there is someone who wants to leave. Oh dear, what is the council to do? Pay more or pay less?
Unlike Morro Bay, looks like Whitefish did their homework.
So sad for Morro Bay that he’s staying:(
So many great employees have left while more are looking and polishing up their resumes!!!
Morro Bay needs a adult in the room, Lord Buckingham is not that guy!!!
Irons needs to figure out that Morro Bay existing residents can not pay for his sewer fiasco, maybe the new residents can, after so many are economically displaced!!!
Morro Bay should be begging Cayucos to come back and help them resubmit the original sewer update plan, at the shared expense of $35,000,000, instead of his solely paid for by Morro Bay $160,000,000 boondoggle!!!!!!!
One point is it doesn’t matter if Mr. Buckingham is a good or bad city manager but $193,957 in compensation is outrageous for a city the size of Morro Bay, about half that amount should be the max. Salaries like this are the reason we are in the terrible shape we are in.
Whitefish’ gain – our loss. It’s to bad they didn’t take him but as long as the current council is seated we would just get another of the same in his place. Two years till he starts looking again. Half the staff has left since he’s been mngr. and many of the new ones, like him, have no municipality experience. The sewer consultants are on a merry go round grabbing the brass ring at the tax payers expense and these guys think everything is rainbows and unicorns. We will be forever paying for this one.