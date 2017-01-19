Morro Bay man tries to self-immolate to protest Trump

January 19, 2017

Man says Trump is a dictator. He tried to light himself on fire at #TrumpInternationalHotel for #TrumpInauguration pic.twitter.com/laJDUPepO6 — Shomari Stone (@shomaristone) January 18, 2017

A Morro Bay man reportedly tried to set himself on fire outside the Trump International Hotel on Pennsylvania Avenue in Washington, D.C. Tuesday night. The protester suffered burns and set off an explosion but survived to tell a local news reporter that “we have a dictator.”

KSBY reports the protester who attempted to self-immolate was Theodore De Mont.

NBC Washington, D.C. reporter Shomari Stone interviewed De Mont shortly after he tried to set himself on fire. De Mont said he did it “because we have a dictator,” and he was “protesting the fact that we’ve elected somebody who is completely incapable of respecting the Constitution of the United States.”

During the brief interview, a fire was visible on Pennsylvania Avenue and an explosion could be heard.

“It’s denatured alcohol. It’s done now. Trust me. It’s done,” De Mont said.

Responders transported De Mont to the hospital. His current condition is unclear.

President-elect Donald Trump is due to be inaugurated on Friday. Trump’s new hotel on Pennsylvania Avenue, which is located close to the White House, has become a gathering place for protesters.