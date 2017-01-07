Morro Bay murder defendant declared mentally incompetent

January 7, 2017

A 22-year-old man who allegedly murdered his father at their Morro Bay home has been declared incompetent to stand trial. William Joel Schonberger is accused of killing his 59-year-old father with a machete. [KSBY]

During Schonberger’s initial arraignment hearing last month, a judge ordered the defendant to undergo a mental evaluation. A couple forensic psychologists then found Schonberger unfit to stand trial.

Schonberger will now undergo treatment until he is declared competent. The defendant is due back in court on Jan. 18 for a hearing that will determine the type of treatment he receives.

Shortly before 6 a.m. on Dec. 9, a California Highway Patrol officer spotted Schonberger pulled over on a street in Avila Beach. The officer then discovered Schonberger had blood on his clothes, wounds on his body and a weapon with a large blade in the vehicle.

Schonberger told the officer he had been in an altercation with a relative at their Morro Bay home. Morro Bay police officers then responded to the house at 419 Napa Avenue and found the body of John Schonberger.

William Schonberger is listed at the Napa Avenue residence as a registered sex offender. He was convicted of possession of child pornography in 2014.

For now, Schonberger remains in the San Luis Obispo County Jail, where he is being held without bail.