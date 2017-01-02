Motorcyclist knocked unconscious in SLO

January 2, 2017

A 24-year-old Morro Bay man was found lying unconscious on a San Luis Obispo street Saturday afternoon after his motorcycle collided with a vehicle.

At about 3:30 p.m. on New Year’s Eve, the motorcyclist collided with a vehicle driven by a 66-year-old San Luis Obispo man around 3:30 p.m. on New Year’s Eve. The Morro Bay man suffered severe injuries in the crash.

After finding the man lying next to his motorcycle, first responders administered medical aid and then transported him to a local hospital. The motorcyclist’s current condition has not been disclosed.

Police have not released the identity of either man involved in the crash. A San Luis Obispo Police Department news release says it is not known whether drugs or alcohol were a factor in the crash.

Investigators are asking anyone who witnessed the accident to contact the police department.