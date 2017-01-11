Mountain lion hit by car near SLO, then euthanized

Officers euthanized a mountain lion after it was struck by a car on Highway 1 near Camp San Luis Obispo Monday morning. [KSBY]

A driver heading toward San Luis Obispo hit the mountain lion around 7 a.m. when the animal jumped from the center median into the path of the vehicle, according to the CHP. The driver said the mountain lion was “as long as the car was wide.”

After the collision, the mountain lion fell down a nearby embankment. The animal was suffering, and officers determined it was best to euthanize it.

The driver did not suffer injuries, but the collision caused major damage to the vehicle.

CHP officials say vehicles often collide with animals on Highway 1 between San Luis Obispo and Morro Bay, but the majority of the crashes involve deer.