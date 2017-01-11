Nipomo armed robbery suspect arrested

January 10, 2017

San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s deputies have arrested the second of two suspects accused of involvement in the robbery of a Nipomo Chevron station in November. Deputies discovered Matthew Edward Martinez of Nipomo at his parents’ house in Ventura County late last month.

On Nov. 4, Martinez enter the Chevron station at 460 Tefft Street wearing a black zip hoodie, black ski mask with a white skull-like design, a black shirt and black gloves, according to the sheriff’s department.

Martinez allegedly pointed a handgun at the clerk and demanded money, cigarettes and lottery scratchers. After the clerk complied, he fled by foot.

While investigating the robbery, sheriff’s detectives identified two suspects: Martinez and his 19-year-old roommate Reed Hoffman.

Last month, detectives arrested Hoffman at his home in the 300 block of South Oak Glen Avenue. Deputies charged Hoffman with armed robbery and booked him in San Luis Obispo County Jail with his bail set at $30,000.

On Dec. 29, deputies booked Martinez into the San Luis Obispo County Jail on charges of armed robbery with an enhancement of using a firearm with his bail set at $130,000.