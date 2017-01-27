Parent threatens to shoot up South County high school

January 27, 2017

Irate over his son’s suspension, a father threatened to shoot staffers at Lopez Continuation High School in rural Arroyo Grande, according to the San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Office. Authorities arrested the man hours later.

Around 2:40 p.m. on Tuesday, Santa Maria resident Ryan David Leslie, 38, called Lopez High about the circumstances surrounding his son’s recent suspension. Lopez High is located at 1055 Mesa View Drive.

Leslie made several threats against the school staff, a secretary reported to the sheriff’s office. The secretary said one of the father’s threats was, “I’m just gonna come shoot the school staff.” Leslie reportedly hung up the phone after making that remark.

After recording Leslie’s caller ID number, the secretary notified the school’s principal, who immediately placed the campus on lockdown. Only a few students and staff members remained on campus at the time, as school had ended for the day.

Sheriff’s deputies soon instructed school staff to call the parent back. During the follow-up conversation, Leslie acknowledged he made the previous call and then went on another profanity-laced rant, according to the sheriff’s office.

Deputies conducted an investigation and obtained a warrant for Leslie’s arrest. On Tuesday night, Santa Maria police officers located Leslie, arrested him at his home and turned him over to the sheriff’s office.

Sheriff’s officials booked Leslie in San Luis Obispo County Jail on charges of committing a felony while out on bail and making criminal threats the intent to terrorize. Leslie remains in custody with his bail set at $500,000.

Loading...