Paso Robles man killed in fiery crash identified

January 30, 2017

The California Highway Patrol has identified the man killed Saturday in a fiery wreck on Highway 101 in Paso Robles as Anthony Ray Riso, 31.

Shortly after 1 p.m., Riso, of Paso Robles, was driving a Shelby Mustang southbound near the Highway 46 exit. Riso’s car veered off the road, went down an embankment, rolled several times and burst into flames.

Witnesses tried to rescue Riso from his vehicle, but were not successful. The heat inside the vehicle coupled with the fact Riso was wearing a four-point harness prevented the witnesses from rescuing him, according to the CHP.

Officers do not believe drugs or alcohol were a factor in the crash. An investigation is ongoing.

