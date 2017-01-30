Paso Robles man killed in fiery crash identified
January 30, 2017
The California Highway Patrol has identified the man killed Saturday in a fiery wreck on Highway 101 in Paso Robles as Anthony Ray Riso, 31.
Shortly after 1 p.m., Riso, of Paso Robles, was driving a Shelby Mustang southbound near the Highway 46 exit. Riso’s car veered off the road, went down an embankment, rolled several times and burst into flames.
Witnesses tried to rescue Riso from his vehicle, but were not successful. The heat inside the vehicle coupled with the fact Riso was wearing a four-point harness prevented the witnesses from rescuing him, according to the CHP.
Officers do not believe drugs or alcohol were a factor in the crash. An investigation is ongoing.
How could they possibly know if drugs or alcohol are involved? The man’s body was basically cremated and the autopsy hasn’t been done.
Well probably eye witness accounts. One person reported on Saturday that the driver past them and wasn’t speeding. They may ask if weaving or anything else that might show drinking or drugs. Probably best they will be able to do given circumstances. Probably why ongoing investigation. Getting eyewitness accounts from whoever they can.
They never said they “know” drugs or alcohol were not involved. They said they “believe” they were not involved, but the investigation is ongoing. Big difference.