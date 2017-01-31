Paso Robles teacher sex case prompts $5 million settlement

January 31, 2017

A Paso Robles teen who had a sexual relationship with her former high school teacher will receive a $5 million settlement. The Paso Robles Joint Unified School District will be on the hook for $1 million, while a Central Valley district must pay $4 million. [Union Democrat]

During the 2013-2014 school year, the teen was 16 years old when she had a sexual relationship with Jeremy Monn, now 33. Monn was the student’s agriculture teacher at the time.

Monn is currently serving a prison sentence at Golden State Modified Community Correctional Facility in Kern County.

Prior to working at Paso Robles High School, Monn had a sexual relationship in 2013 with a 15-year-old student at Don Pedro High School in Tuolumne County. At the time, Monn was teaching at Don Pedro High School and living in Merced.

The Paso Robles teen’s lawsuit alleged the Big Oak Flat-Groveland Unified School District did not investigate Monn’s behavior after hearing rumors of his relationship with a student. Rather, Dave Urquhart, the superintendent of the Central Valley school district, promised Monn a favorable recommendation if the teacher found a job elsewhere.

The Central Valley district then informed the Paso Robles district that Monn was a model teacher of high moral character, according to the lawsuit.

San Luis Obispo County prosecutors said Monn then groomed the Paso Robles student for sex by giving her gifts and compliments. In July 2015, Monn received a combined sentence of six years and four months for his sexual relationships with the underage students in Paso Robles and the Central Valley.

At Monn’s sentencing hearing, the mother of the Paso Robles teen said her daughter graduated high school with a 4.0 GPA, but she no longer planned to go away for college.

Los Angeles attorney David M. Ring, who represented the Paso Robles teen, announced the settlement on Monday. Ring said the Big Oak Flat-Groveland superintendent and other district officials provided “glowing recommendations” for Monn prior to him going to work in Paso Robles.

Urquhart, who has remained the Big Oak Flat-Groveland superintendent, said the district’s self-insurance program and the plaintiff’s attorney handled the settlement.

Ilan Funke-Bilu, who had defended Monn, previously said his client was suffering from personal issues and was motivated by depression when he had sex with both students. Monn could be eligible for release after serving just three years and two months in prison.

