Person suffers life-threatening injuries in three-way LOVR crash

January 31, 2017

Three drivers, two of whom collided head-on, ended up in the hospital Tuesday morning following a crash on Los Osos Valley Road. At least one driver suffered life-threatening injuries. [KSBY]

Around 8:40 a.m., two trucks crashed head-on, and a third vehicle was side-swiped near Clark Valley Road and the Los Osos cemetery.

Following the crash, authorities stopped traffic in both directions and rerouted westbound drivers to South Bay Boulevard via Turri Road. Officers also closed Los Osos Valley Road to eastbound traffic at South Bay Boulevard. Lanes were expected to reopen at 11 a.m.

The cause of the crash is yet to be determined. An investigation is ongoing.

