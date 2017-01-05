Ragged Point body identified as missing North Hollywood woman

San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s officials identified the body found at the car wreck near Ragged Point as missing North Hollywood woman Olivia Hannah Gonzalez, 20.

Gonzalez disappeared along with her boyfriend, Brian Fernandez on Dec. 23. Fernandez remains missing.

The North Hollywood couple was traveling to Big Sur in a tan 2002 four-door Honda Civic. They brought two large dogs with them.

On Tuesday, rescue workers found the car about 325 feet below Highway 1 near Ragged Point. Gonzalez’s body and one dead dog were lying near the vehicle.

The county coroner’s office performed an autopsy on Wednesday. The cause of Gonzalez’s death is pending.

Gonzalez’s sister, Vanessa Guzman, had been searching for the couple and holding out hope until the last minute. Guzman started a GoFundMe page after Los Angeles police confirmed her sister’s death.

“Olivia was my beautiful and smart sister. She was an amazing person and my best friend,” Guzman wrote. “Our family is shaken to the core at this time.”

Guzman began searching for Gonzalez and Feranndez when they stopped responding to calls and messages shortly before the holidays began. The couple was due back in Los Angles for Christmas, but did not show up.

The sister managed to track the missing couple to the North Coast of SLO County via Fernandez’s credit card log. The last purchased made with the card occurred at Old Cambria Market Place on Dec. 23. A Cambria woman later reported seeing the couple at Ragged Point.

Prior to crews finding the car and Gonzalez’s body, the Monterey County Sheriff’s Office had been flying a plane along the coast in search of the couple. Bad weather has hampered search efforts.