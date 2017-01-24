Regional water board fines Paso Robles $495,000
The Central Coast Regional Water Quality Control Board levied a $495,000 fine Friday against the city of Paso Robles for discharging treated sewage with excessive levels of pollutants into the Salinas River. The violations occurred over a span of nearly three years while the city was upgrading its wastewater treatment plant.
Paso Robles has a federal permit that authorizes the city to discharge treated sewage into the Salinas River. From Oct. 3, 2013 through June 27, 2016, the city city dumped various pollutants into the river that exceeded levels allowed under the permit.
California Water Code mandates that the water board issue minimum fines of $3,000 per violation committed by the city. However, a portion of the money the city owes can be diverted to environmental projects that enhance public use of state water.
Water board and city officials reached an agreement to direct $255,000 to environmental projects in the Paso Robles groundwater basin. Those projects may include groundwater sampling, supporting sustainable groundwater management efforts or assisting disadvantaged communities with their efforts to resolve drinking water issues.
The remaining $240,000 of the fine will go to a cleanup and abatement account.
Regional Water Board Chairman Jean-Pierre Wolff said both his agency and the city desire that the pollution of the Salinas River will be offset by improving the sustainable use of the groundwater basin.
“Ensuring adequate treatment and control of wastewater discharges to our surface waters is a key component of the board’s responsibility to protect water quality,” Wolff said. “While the city has experienced a very difficult time in complying with its permit’s protective standards, it has also turned a significant corner by upgrading its treatment plant to reduce violations and put the city on a path towards exemplary performance.
Good insight from PasoDowny on Bruce Gibson, but this is also part of Jim App’s legacy.
This is Bruce Gibson working behind the scenes, a vendetta pursued after his Paso water district plan went down in flames. It is not a coincidence a majority of the fine is to be used for “groundwater basin” projects, including “groundwater management efforts.” Such a vindictive loser.
Something is definitely off here. Why does Paso Robles get nailed when Morro Bay has been polluting the groundwater and ocean with sewage for years – and getting away with it? http://morrobayissues.info/contaminationhistory.html
Morro Bay’s leaky sewer system is a disgrace. In 2014, tests proved that sewage was reaching the Morro Basin municipal wells. That didn’t see,m to bother the Water Board, and they refused to take any action.
They said at their May, 2015 meeting that there are leaky sewers all over the state, not just in Morro Bay (as if that made it alright).. They said that they didn’t have time to deal with that kind of problem because they were too busy dealing with the drought. They said that as long as Morro Bay has adequate sources of potable water, they will not do anything.
So, Morro Bay gets to contaminate the ground water and the ocean with impunity, and Paso Robles gets nailed. What’s wrong with this picture? I think you’re right about Gibson.
Can’t blame that one on bunch of convicts, now can ya? Maybe on a bunch of elected and publicly funded criminals, but not a convict.
Trump should be reading this news, not fake and in my opinion, does a good job at citing Fake Gov.
The state fines the city and the taxpayer pays for the whole thing.
And no public sector/government employee is held responsible, no consequences for their actions and the pensions keep on going………..
Go figure! It’s time we make these elected officials and their political appointee cronies personally accountable for this kind of shit. And if it is criminal and they are convicted send their asses to prison!
Drain this swamp and start with its inhabitants wallets and purses…
Just another way to increase their budgets. No hearings or anything. Just raise the fees and everything will be ok.