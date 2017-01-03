Search is on for couple last spotted at Ragged Point

January 3, 2017

A North Hollywood couple was due to return home from a trip to Big Sur in time for Christmas, yet the man and woman are still missing. The couple’s path has been tracked to San Luis Obispo County’s North Coast. [KSBY]

The last credit card purchase attributed to Brian Fernandez, 21, and Olivia Hannah Gonzalez, 20, shows the couple stopped at the Old Cambria Market Place on Main street on Dec. 23. Also, a Cambria woman reported seeing the couple at Ragged Point.

On Saturday morning, the Monterey County Sheriff’s Office deployed a fixed wing airplane to scan the coast and try to locate the couple’s car. The search was not successful.

Sheriff’s officials said there had been heavy rain and rockslides in the area. The Monterey sheriff’s office planned to continue searching, weather permitting.

Fernandez and Gonzalez were driving a tan 2002 four-door Honda Civic with a California license numbered 5VUD295. The couple was traveling with two large dogs.

Gonzalez’s sister, Vanessa Guzman, said she contacted Apple in attempt to locate her sister’s phone. That effort was reportedly plagued by Guzman not knowing her sister’s password.

Nonetheless, Guzman is maintaining hope. She says there are still presents waiting under the Christmas tree.